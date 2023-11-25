WATCH: Hamas Posts Video Of Captives’ Release, Fed Only Rice For Past 2 Weeks





Hamas released a video on Friday of the release of the hostages on Friday.

In an attempt to make themselves appear human, the barbarians “assisted” the hostages to enter the vehicles of the Red Cross. One is seen manhandling Ohad Mundar, 9, in an attempt to appear “kind” and another one carries one of the elderly hostages to the vehicle.

The hostages reported that food ran out in the last two weeks and they were given only rice to eat.

They also said that they feared for their lives as they were being driven by Hamas to the Red Cross because the Gazans on the street [those innocent Gazan civilians] threw rocks and other objects at the van. “We thought we might be on the way to being executed,” the hostages said.

