FREED! After Delay, 13 More Israeli Hostages Released On Motzei Shabbos





Thirteen more Israeli hostages, eight children and five women, and four foreign nationals were released from captivity in Gaza on Motzei Shabbos are now in Israel.

Hamas transferred them to the Red Cross at about 11 p.m. after a seven-hour delay. Earlier, Hamas delayed the release, which was originally scheduled for 4 p.m., falsely claiming that Israel has not fulfilled its promises regarding transferring humanitarian aid into Gaza and the release of prisoners. Israel responded by saying it would resume the military operation in Gaza if the hostages weren’t released. Qatari and Egyptian officials intervened and eventually resolved the delay.

The hostages released are all from Kibbutz Be’eri except for one, a resident of Hertziliya who was at the music festival near Re’im.

Sharon Avigdori, 52, and her daughter Noam, 12. Seven other members of their family were also abducted.

Alma Or, 13 and her brother Noam Or, 17. Their mother Yonat, H’yd, was murdered and their father Dror was abducted and is still in captivity in Gaza.

Shiri Weiss, 53, and her daughter Noga Weiss, 18. The father, Ilan, is still classified as missing.

Shoshan Haran, 67, her daughter, Adi Shoham, 38, and Adi’s daughter, Yahel, 3, and son, Naveh, 8. Their father remains in captivity. Shoshan’s husband Avshalom, H’yd, was murdered as well as her sister and brother-in-law.

Emily Hand, 9, who was abducted while at a sleepover with her friend, Hila Rotem, 12, who was also released, and her mother, Raya Rotem, 54, who was also abducted but remained behind despite Hamas’s promise not to separate mothers and children.

Maya Regev, 21, a resident of Hertziliya who was abducted from the music festival. She was abducted along with her brother Itay, who remains in captivity.

