WATCH: Hamas Forces Captives To Hold Their Hands, Ordered Them To Wave





Hamas released a propaganda video featuring the terror group’s transfer of 13 hostages to the Red Cross on Motzei Shabbos.

In an attempt by the barbaric terror group to appear benevolent, they forced the captives to hold their hands.

They also ordered them beforehand to wave goodbye at them and in the video, one of the terrorists can be heard saying: “Keep waving.”

Government spokesperson Eylon Levy, who gained viral fame after his astonished reaction to an absurd question posed by a British TV host, posted the video, commenting: “Get your filthy hands off our children.”

Hamas presents:

I slaughtered your mother and your sister,

I left your father in captivity,

I shot you and left your brother captive,

I murdered your grandfathers,

I slaughtered all your friends at work.

Now, smile at the camera and wave goodbye, like we’re the good guys.… pic.twitter.com/xXomULW6G9 — נועה מגיד | noa magid (@NoaMagid) November 25, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)