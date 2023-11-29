Israeli Doctor: “We’re Horrified By The Stories We’re Exposed To”





The condition of eight of the ten hostages released from captivity in Gaza on Tuesday evening is “complex but stable,” including that of Mia Leimberg, 17, the youngest hostage of the group.

Mia and her mother Gabriela, 59, residents of Jerusalem, were visiting relatives on Kibbutz Nir Yitzchak on October 7th and were abducted together with three of their relatives and Mia’s dog Bella, who returned from Gaza with her.

Prof. Itai Pessach of Sheba Hospital spoke to the press on Wednesday morning, saying: “The hostages] underwent comprehensive examinations. Some of them suffer from complex underlying illnesses and some from injuries they sustained when they were abducted and also suffered during captivity. Their medical condition is complex and they will need additional testing but they are all stable and there is no immediate danger to any of them.”

“These days are difficult and harrowing. Our feelings waver from happiness and excitement, seeing the emotional reunions of the families, to pain and sorrow and at times even horror in view of the injuries we treat and the difficult stories we’re exposed to – things we thought belonged to a different era in history.”

