GOOD RIDDANCE: Joint IDF Operation Eliminates Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander In Jenin





In a coordinated operation, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police successfully targeted and eliminated Muhammad Zubeidi, a high-ranking member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group. The operation, which took place amid gun battles with terrorists in Jenin on Wednesday, was confirmed in a joint statement by the IDF, Shin Bet, and the police.

Muhammad Zubeidi was as the commander of the Jenin branch of the terrorist organization, and was involved in numerous terrorist attacks. He was directly implicated in several shooting attacks and played a significant role in the broader spectrum of PIJ’s terrorist operations, including an attack that resulted in the death of Meir Tamari near Hermesh in May.

Zubeidi had familial ties to a notable figure in Palestinian terrorism. He was related to Zakaria Zubeidi, who gained notoriety as one of the six Palestinian prisoners who executed a daring escape from Gilboa Prison in 2021.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)