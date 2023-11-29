WATCH: “Innocent” Gazans Try To Harm Hostages, Jeer At Elderly Woman, Yell Allahu Akbar





Israeli media reported on Tuesday night that the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups had to change the location of the transfer of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross multiple times on Tuesday evening as Gazan civilians tried to kill them. Other reports said that the return of the hostages was delayed due to the crowds.

Unlike previous releases, last night’s release was carried out by not only Hamas terrorists but also Islamic Jihad terrorists, who are seen embracing each other at the end of the video seen below.

The “innocent” civilians jeered as the hostages, mostly elderly ladies and a 17-year-old, were escorted to the vehicle, and yelled Allahu Akbar.

‘Innocent Gazan’ civilians again. People with such a clear line between them and Hamas, obviously. Bravely taunting & jeering elderly Jewish women. pic.twitter.com/CDNYBmK69C — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) November 28, 2023

שחרור החטופים היום בוצע ע”י שיתוף פעולה בין חמאס לג’יהאד האיסלמי

אז שהנאצים של החמאס אומרים שאין להם מושג וקשר לחטופים שאצל הנאצים ושל הג’יהאד אז תבינו כמה הם “אמינים” ימ”ש pic.twitter.com/5l3Sn2k4XD — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 28, 2023

