How much is a lifeline worth? Pay it forward with Achiezer today

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, the Jewish communities of the Five Towns, Far Rockaway, Queens and far beyond can rely on one organization that has taken a personal achrayis for us all.

Achiezer sets the standard for exceptionally comprehensive crisis management. From start to finish, the powerhouse organization synchronizes a unified response involving any number of the dozens of organizations with whom they partner on behalf of their community. The list of things that Achiezer does is nothing short of staggering, and they change the course of thousands of Jewish lives year after year.

Achiezer has endured a year like no other.

Their sole annual fundraiser is live this Wednesday and Thursday Nov 29 – 30, presenting the community with an opportunity to own our part in the relationship.

The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise over $2 million to continue to provide unparalleled crisis management to thousands of Jewish families, day-in and day-out. When problems arise, Achiezer equips our communities with invaluable guidance and hands-on assistance every step of the way, coordinating and delivering tailored, seemingly-limitless solutions. The details are almost unbelievable, but every word is emes.

Achiezer answers a call from our community every six minutes. Please consider the value of their service and encourage your network to give generously at Charidy.com/Achiezer.