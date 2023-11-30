WATCH: Akiva Schwartz Was Injured On The Way To Yeshivah





One of those injured in the Jerusalem terror attack was Akiva Schwartz, a 17-year-old yeshivah bochur and resident of Kiryat Moshe.

Akiva was on the way to his yeshivah, Yeshivas Netivei HaTorah, when the attack occurred.

Akiva said from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital: “I missed my bus and I was waiting at the bus stop. I heard shots. I looked and saw someone holding a gun. I began running and I felt like I couldn’t feel my leg. I half limped and half ran – into the city and stopped near a gas station. I called my mother.”

“I saw many ambulances approaching and I banged on one of them. I told them that my leg was hit – they took care of me and took me to the hospital.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)