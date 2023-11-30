NETANYAHU TELLS BLINKEN: We Swore To Eradicate Hamas, NOTHING Will Stop Us





Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shortly after the shooting attack in Jerusalem, and explicitly told him that Israel will continue its fight to eradicate Hamas.

“I have just concluded a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, shortly after Hamas murderers murdered people here in Jerusalem. I told him that it is the same Hamas,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

“It is the same Hamas that perpetrated the terrible massacre on October 7th and the same Hamas that is trying to murder us everywhere.

“I told him: We have sworn, I have sworn, to eliminate Hamas. Nothing will stop us.

“We will continue this war until we achieve the three goals: Freeing all of our hostages, completely eliminating Hamas and ensuring that no threat like this will ever come from Gaza again.”