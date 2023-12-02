Watch: Gazan Says: “G-d Will Punish Qatar And Turkey”





A journalist from the Qatar-funded Al Jazeera reporting from the Gaza Strip over the weekend abruptly cut off a Gazan civilian who slammed Qatar and Turkey on a live broadcast.

The reporter interviewed a Gaza civilian about the “massacre” following the resumption of IDF airstrikes on Friday due to Hamas’s violation of the truce.

The Gazan responded: “The massacre here is against innocent civilians. Everyone here are little children. G-d will punish Qatar and Turkey…”

The reporter immediately cut the man off, grabbing the microphone and pushing the man away, and began babbling into the microphone himself, saying: “The issue is a humanitarian one and as we see here, the situation is catastrophic, with many fatalities…”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)