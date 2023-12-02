IDF Recovers Captive’s Body, Confirms Deaths Of 6 Hostages In Gaza





The IDF on Friday informed the families of six hostages who were abducted to Gaza on October 7th that their loved ones had died in captivity.

Guy Iluz, 26, H’yd was pronounced dead based on the testimony of freed captive Maya Regev, who was released last week with a badly broken leg due to a bullet wound. She told Iluz’s family that he was hospitalized next to her in a hospital in Gaza, and after eight days, died of his wounds.

Iluz was shot by Hamas terrorists as he was abducted from the music festival near Rei’m, where he was working as a soundman.

The IDF also confirmed the deaths of four hostages who were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th:

Ronen Engel, H’yd, 54, is survived by a wife and two daughters who were released from captivity last week as well as a son who was not abducted.

Maya Goren, z’l, was a mother of four. Her husband, Avner Goren, Hy’d was murdered on October 7th.

Eliyahu Margalit, H’yd, 75. His daughter was released from captivity last week.

Aryeh Zalmanovich, H’yd, 85, was a father of two and grandfather of five.

The IDF also confirmed the death of Ofra Keidar, H’yd, 70, in Gaza. She was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th and her husband was murdered. They are survived by three children and grandchildren.

It was also announced over the weekend that IDF soldiers in Gaza recovered the body of Ofir Tzarfati, H’yd, whose family was informed on Thursday that he was murdered by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

