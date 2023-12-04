Israel’s National Security Council Raises Travel Warnings To 80 Countries





Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) has raised the threat levels in about 80 countries around the world.

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7th, many countries in Western Europe (including the UK, France, and Germany), South America (including Brazil and Argentina), as well as Australia and Russia, now carry a level 2 travel warning – a recommendation to exercise increased precautions.

Several countries in Africa (including South Africa and Eritrea) and countries in Central Asia (including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan) have been raised to a level 3 travel warning – a recommendation to reconsider non-essential travel.

The NSC stated that “since the beginning of the war, increased efforts have been detected on the part of Iran and its proxies, as well as on the part of Hamas and elements of global jihad, to attack Israeli and Jewish targets around the world. This coincides with a continuous and significant increase in incitement, attempted attacks, and widespread manifestations of anti-Semitism in many countries. For the public going abroad, it is recommended to choose their destinations in an informed manner, while taking the recommended precautions in any destination and consider their conduct.”

The NSC also warned Israeli travelers to “avoid exhibiting Israeli and Jewish symbols as well as large gatherings of Israeli and Jewish officials” and “avoid demonstrations and protests.”

A senior official at the NSC pointed out that the increased threat levels in Europe are unusual and stem from the significant resurgence in global jihad on the background of the war in Gaza, along with the Chanukah holiday, during which there are major celebrations in Jewish communities.

“There is no problem celebrating Chanukah events abroad – but in a country with a high threat level where there is no security for the Chanukah event, the situation is problematic,” he said.

He noted that during the last two months, many terrorist attacks around the world have been foiled. “There has never been such a significant increase in the level of threats – certainly not in recent years. There isn’t a terrorist in every corner but it’s necessary to exercise extra caution.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)