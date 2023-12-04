UNSPEAKABLE DEPRAVITY: Hamas Afraid What Female Hostages Will Reveal If They’re Freed





US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on Monday revealed why Hamas has not agreed to release more female hostages: the terrorists don’t want them talking about the atrocities they saw and experienced.

“The fact that they continue to hold women hostages, the fact that they continue to hold children hostages, just the fact that it seems one of the reasons they don’t want to turn women over they’ve been holding hostage, and the reason this pause fell apart, is they don’t want those women to be able to talk about what happened to them during their time in custody,” Miller said in response to a question about growing evidence of Hamas assaulting women on October 7th.

“There is very little that I would put beyond Hamas when it comes to its treatment of civilians, and particularly its treatment of women,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)