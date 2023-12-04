COLOSSAL FAILURE: More Reporting Claims Israeli Intelligence Knew Hamas Was About To Attack On Simchas Torah





New reporting from Israel’s Channel 12 reveals more of the extent of the unfathomably catastrophic intelligence failure that led up to the October 7 surprise attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

According to the report, in July 2022, an IDF Gaza Division intelligence officer prepared a presentation warning of “The Mass Invasion Plan of Hamas,” which detailed plans for about 20 Nukba Hamas terror squads to invade southern Israel, supported by engineering teams to breach border defenses.

“This invasion constitutes the gravest threat that IDF forces are facing in the defense [of Israel],” the report said.

Three months before the October 7 onslaught, IDF Military Intelligence discussed the threat, with an official identified as Brig-Gen. Peh, who said, “We have tried, but have not succeeded. We cannot say how [Hamas’s Gaza chief Yahya] Sinwar will act, and therefore commanders in the field should take the necessary precautions.”

A situational assessment on October 1 revealed increased drills by Nukba forces, indicating Hamas’s active preparation for an assault. Despite this, the division’s intelligence officer assessed: “In the tension between the economic benefits for Hamas and the continued disturbances [that were taking place at the Gaza border], it seems that, at the moment, things are heading toward an arrangement and a calming of the disturbances.”

On the night of October 6-7, there were clear signals of an impending attack, with urgent messages sent by both the Shin Bet and a military base near Gaza, leading to Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi being briefed at 3:30 am on October 7.

Although he ordered additional information and updates to the Israel Air Force, his response did not include preparations for a major incident. This highlighted a potential misjudgment in the perceived deterrent effect on Hamas, despite multiple signs of their preparation for an attack.

