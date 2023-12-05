TORONTO: Bus Company Hired To Drive Jews To Pro-Israel Rally Refuses To Show Up





A group of about 500 Jewish Torontonians were left stranded in a cold parking lot after the buses chartered to bring them to a pro-Israel rally in Ottawa simply didn’t show up.

Dozens of bus companies were hired by United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of Greater Toronto to bring more than 2,000 people to the rally at Parliament Hill on Monday morning, but without explanation, 17 buses – all from the same company – simply didn’t show up.

“We were shocked that, of more than 70 buses UJA booked, 17 did not show up, said UJA president and CEO Adam Minsky. “Thise 17 buses were the responsibility of a particular subcontracted company. Despite charging in full in advance and confirming its participation, the company did not send a single bys and has declined all communications while refusing to provide any explanation.”

The company in question is Prestige Worldwide Transportation Network, LLC, run by a man named Mohammed Ashfaq.

“Given the absolute silence of the subcontractor and with no other other explanation, we are driven to the view that this shameful decision is intended to disrupt our peaceful rally out of hatred toward Jews,” Minsky said.

“What happened today is sickening and outrageous,” he added. “We will respond aggressively with every legal and public affairs tool at our disposal. UJA is already working with legal counsel and will be proceeding with strong, decisive actions against this company. Hate and discrimination against any community can never be tolerated in Canada.”

