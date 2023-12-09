TEDDY BEAR TERRORIST: IDF Troops Find AK-47s In Gazan Schools [VIDEO]





IDF soldiers on Friday found AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and other weapons inside a large teddy bear in a school in the Gaza Strip.

Troops also found weapons inside UNWRA bags in another school.

On Shabbos, IDF soldiers found AK-47 rifles, grenades, and ammunition in a third school in Shuja’iyya.

🔴 Hamas tunnel shaft uncovered INSIDE a classroom that leads to a mosque in the heart of Shuja’iyya. Hamas’ abuse of schools has turned children’s safe havens into terrorist hideouts. pic.twitter.com/iAns5J8FeX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 9, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)