TEDDY BEAR TERRORIST: IDF Troops Find AK-47s In Gazan Schools [VIDEO]

IDF spokesperson

IDF soldiers on Friday found AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and other weapons inside a large teddy bear in a school in the Gaza Strip.

Troops also found weapons inside UNWRA bags in another school.

On Shabbos, IDF soldiers found AK-47 rifles, grenades, and ammunition in a third school in Shuja’iyya.

 (YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


  1. What article would Antisemite UN Sec-Gen need to invoke to condemn the cooperation of UNWRA Schools with the terrorists and to fire those [ir-]responsible?