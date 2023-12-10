Hamas Operated On Captive Without Anesthesia, Reconnected Foot The Wrong Way





Siblings Maya and Itay Regev endured terrible horrors while in captivity in Gaza.

Maya, 21, who was shot in the ankle before being abducted, underwent surgery in Gaza but the surgeon reconnected her foot in the wrong way.

Itay, 18, was shot in the thigh. He underwent surgery in Gaza without anesthesia as a form of torture.

Fortunately, they were both released from captivity and underwent surgery to repair the damage in Soroka Hospital. Maya still has a long path of recovery ahead of her.

The video below shows Itay pushing Maya in her wheelchair as they leave the hospital:

Channel 12 News reported that released hostages reported that the terrorists constantly moved them from place to place, disguising them by forcing them to wear hijabs.

“They smuggled us through the main streets – via the humanitarian corridor,” they said. “We walked on the street alongside many civilians who were evacuating, some on bicycles and others in cars.”

“They disguised us so we wouldn’t be recognized. They put hijabs on us and warned us not to talk.”

