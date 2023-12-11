IDF Reveals Hamas Training Center Found Inside Mosque In Northern Gaza [VIDEOS]





The Nachal Infantry Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the discovery of a training site used by Hamas within a mosque located in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza.

The IDF released footage that provides an inside look at the mosque, revealing its use by Hamas for combat training. During a tour led by an IDF officer, it was shown that a room on the third floor of the mosque had been converted into a combat simulation area. This room contained a machine gun, an RPG launcher, as well as a computer and a projector, indicating its use for both physical and technical training exercises.

Adjacent to this room, IDF personnel discovered additional equipment that was used for the manufacture of explosive devices.

Moreover, the IDF reported the discovery of several firearms, grenades, and other military equipment within the mosque.