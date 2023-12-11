Dozens Of Pro-Hamas Protesters Arrested Senate Office Building [VIDEOS]





On Monday, more than 40 pro-Hamas individuals were arrested by the United States Capitol Police for protesting inside the Hart Senate Office Building.

The police stated that the group commenced their “illegal protest” inside the building shortly after 10 a.m.

Videos from the scene showed the demonstrators lying on the ground, chanting for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Additionally, the protesters symbolically scattered what they referred to as “blood money” across the floor of the building’s atrium.

One protester scaled a sculpture.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)