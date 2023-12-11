Dozens Of Pro-Hamas Protesters Arrested Senate Office Building [VIDEOS]

On Monday, more than 40 pro-Hamas individuals were arrested by the United States Capitol Police for protesting inside the Hart Senate Office Building.
The police stated that the group commenced their “illegal protest” inside the building shortly after 10 a.m.
Videos from the scene showed the demonstrators lying on the ground, chanting for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Additionally, the protesters symbolically scattered what they referred to as “blood money” across the floor of the building’s atrium.
One protester scaled a sculpture.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Why shouldn’t they do this. If they are in a protective class there are never consequences.
Their poster reads — “Aid to Israel = Bombing Palestinians”
Darn right — if you come into our homes, butcher our grandmothers and grandfathers, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren, you better believe that we’ll come for you. And, G-d willing, we won’t stop until Hamas is totally and utterly destroyed.
And in my opinion, we are not bombing enough. We should not be sacrificing the lives of our soldiers to protect their civilians.
Lock them up! Check if any aren’t citizens, kick them out!
Oh no! Were democrats Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer cowering in fear under their desks?! First Jan 6th, now Dec 11th! Hopefully Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney will open a Congressional investigation into this horrific riot.