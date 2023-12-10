EVEN BERNIE KNOWS: Sanders Says “I Dont’ Know How You Have A Ceasefire With Hamas After Oct. 7”





Bernie Sanders, the socialist senator from Vermont who has been anything but helpful to Israel over the years, acknowledged that a permanent ceasefire with Hamas is likely impossible.

“I don’t know how you can have a permanent ceasefire with Hamas, who has said before October 7 and after October 7, that they want to destroy Israel and they want a permanent war,” Sanders says in an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“I don’t know how you have a permanent ceasefire with an attitude like that… I think Israel has the right to defend itself and to go after Hamas, not the Palestinian people.”