Hamas Has Fired More Than 100 Rockets At Israel From Designated Humanitarian Zone





The Israel Defense Forces on October 18th designated a humanitarian zone within the Gaza Strip intended to provide civilians a safe space amidst the hostilities.

But Hamas doesn’t care about humanitarianism or the civilians it controls. So, despite the area being designated as a safe zone, its terrorists have fired at least 116 rockets from this area toward Israel. Out of these, 38 rockets reportedly fell within the Gaza Strip itself.

In a statement, the IDF accused Hamas of exploiting the humanitarian zone for terrorist activities. “Hamas continues to use the humanitarian zone to carry out terrorist activities, further endangering the lives of civilians in Gaza civilians and the State of Israel.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)