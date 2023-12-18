WATCH: “Jihad Doesn’t Mean A Struggle For The Nature Of The Divine”





Australia’s Sky News published a feature on UK author Douglas Murray, one of Israel’s most ardent supporters, despite the fact that he isn’t Jewish.

Sky News wrote: “Author and Sky News All Star Douglas Murray has been a vocal advocate for the victims of the attack on Israel by Hamas since the start of the war on October 7th.”

“The outspoken commentator has immersed himself in the conflict, reporting from the front line and vigorously debating high-profile pro Palestinian activists. In this Sky News All Stars, we take a look at Douglas Murray’s unwavering crusade to expose Hamas and hold the terrorist group to account.”

Douglas has a way with words, at one point calling out a claim that jihad “could mean absolutely anything” as “nonsense!” elaborating that calls for jihad on the streets of London aren’t calling for “interpersonal struggle with the nature of the divine” but are “calls for violence” and “anyone who can’t recognize that should be questioned about their motives.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)