WATCH: IDF Eliminates Chief Hamas Arms Supplier In Broad Daylight





The IDF and Shin Bet announced on Motzei Shabbos in a joint statement that the IDF eliminated senior Hamas official Hassan Atrash in an airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday.

Atrash was Hamas’ chief arms supplier – he was responsible for the trade, production, and supply of the terrorist organization’s military with weapons.

He also took part in smuggling weapons from different countries to the Gaza Strip and more recently was involved in smuggling weapons to Yehudah and Shomron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)