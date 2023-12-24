Obama Pressured Harvard Not To Fire Claudine Gay After Congressional Hearing





Former US president Barack Obama secretly lobbied Harvard University not to fire President Claudine Gay following her widely censured testimony at the congressional hearing on antisemitism, Jewish Insider (JI) reported, quoting a confidential source familiar with the matter.

“It sounded like people were being asked to close ranks to keep the broader administration stable — including its composition,” the source said.

Obama graduated from Harvard Law School in 1991.

Obama’s office and Harvard University did not respond to requests for comments from JI.

Meanwhile, new allegations of plagiarism against the embattled president were revealed in an official academic complaint against Gay, the Washington Free Beacon reported last week.

Harvard’s research integrity officer, Stacey Springs, received a complaint last Tuesday listing over 40 allegations of plagiarism regarding Gay’s academic works.

The Free Beacon independently verified the veracity of the new allegations against Gay as well as the identity of the complainant—a professor at another university—who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation. Harvard did not respond to a request for comment.

