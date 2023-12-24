Shas Signals Break With Netanyahu After War, Predicts “New, Young Leadership”





In what could be a sign of diminishing support for Prime Minister Netanyahu from his crucial political allies, especially after the significant setbacks of October 7, a statement from the spokesperson of the Shas coalition party suggests a shift in public sentiment. Over the weekend, the spokesperson mentioned that post-war, the majority of the populace is looking forward to “a new, young” leadership, moving away from the familiar.

These comments were made by Asher Medina in a piece for the Haderech newspaper, the official publication of the Shas party. Shas has been a longstanding ally and coalition partner of Netanyahu, consistently part of a group of religious and right-wing parties that have pledged allegiance to a government led by Netanyahu.

In his column, Medina acknowledges Netanyahu’s competent handling of the war, yet points out that the public is now seeking “a new, young, determined, and primarily groundbreaking leadership,” indicating a desire for a change from the status quo. He concludes by saying that what has been known so far has been sufficient.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)