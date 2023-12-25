IDF Launches Wide-Scale Airstrikes Against Hezbollah Following Major Rocket Barrage





The IDF announced they executed “wide-scale” strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday following a series of rocket barrages launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorists towards multiple communities in northern Israel.

The IDF said that its fighter jets targeted military buildings, rocket launchers, and other infrastructure associated with Hezbollah. Additionally, the IDF took measures to “remove threats” along the border through direct gunfire.

One incident on Sunday involved an anti-tank missile from Lebanon striking a home in Avivim, a border community, causing substantial damage but no casualties.

Air raid sirens sounded throughout the day in various communities, including Avivim, Margaliot, Yir’on, Shlomi, and Arab al-Aramshe, a Bedouin village on the northern border. Alerts were also issued in Sasa, Matat, and Dovev due to suspected enemy drone infiltrations and rocket attacks.

Rockets were also fired from Lebanon towards Keren Naftali peak in the Galilee Panhandle. The IDF responded by shelling the source of the fire with artillery.

Defense sources cited by the Walla outlet also reported that Hezbollah has begun relocating thousands of its forces from the border to northern regions of Lebanon, including members of its elite Radwan unit.

An unnamed senior defense source told Walla about Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s reaction: “He cannot surprise the IDF at the line of contact. At the same time, the IDF is planning a strong and multi-layered line of fortifications to deny its [Hezbollah] capabilities in the future. It will not be the same border after what we saw happen at the border of the Gaza Strip. It will be a different border.”

Hezbollah has reported 124 of its members killed by Israel in the ongoing skirmishes, mostly in Lebanon and some in Syria. Additionally, 16 Palestinian terrorists, a Lebanese soldier, and at least 17 civilians, including three journalists, have been killed in Lebanon. Israel has increasingly warned that it will take action if Hezbollah is not diplomatically pushed away from its border.

Since hostilities began in October, Israel has suffered four civilian and eight military casualties along the northern border, including a soldier killed in a rocket barrage Friday.

