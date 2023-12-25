GOOD RIDDANCE: Israeli Airstrike Kills Top Iranian IRGC Commander In Syria





A high-ranking officer from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Reza Mousawi, has reportedly been killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike in the Syrian capital of Damascus. The semi-official Iranian Tasnim news agency reported that the strike occurred on Monday in the Damascus suburb of Sitt Zaynab.

Mousawi was described by the report as “one of the oldest advisors of IRGC in Syria” and was known to have close ties with the late Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the IRGC’s Quds Force. Soleimani was killed in January 2020 by a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

As of now, there has been no additional information or confirmation from pro-government media outlets in Syria regarding the details of the airstrike or the circumstances surrounding Mousawi’s death.

