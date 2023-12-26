WATCH: Iran Threatens Tel Aviv In Hebrew After IRGC General Killed, Israel Expects Response





Iran on Tuesday published a video with fluent Hebrew narration threatening senior Israeli security officials following the assassination of Brig. Gen. Razi Mousavi, a high-ranking commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in an airstrike in Damascus on Monday attributed to Israel.

In the video, published in Israel by Channel 12 News reporter Assaf Rosenzweig, the backs of “Prime Minister Netanyahu” and other officials are seen sitting in a conference room in the Kirya in Tel Aviv and watching a screen presenting the Israeli strategy against Iran.

The explanation of the strategy against Iran suddenly stops and reveals that “spies infiltrated the Israeli system” and the screen shows photos of senior Israeli security officials. The video then shows a stopwatch attached to the underside of the table where Netanyahu is sitting…counting down until an explosion is heard. The words then appear on the screen “תשמורו על עצמבם” and signs off with “מצד חברי המן.”

On Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on state TV that “the savage Zionist regime will pay for this crime”

Raisi, otherwise known as the “Butcher of Tehran,” claimed that the assassination was “another sign of the occupying Zionist regime’s frustration and helplessness.”

Hours after the assassination, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian threatened Tel Aviv, saying that “Tel Aviv awaits a tough countdown.”

Mousavi, who was very close to Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, was the IRGC commander in Syria and coordinated the funding and transfer of weapons to Iranian proxies, including Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Israeli media reported the elimination of Mousavi as the highest-profile targeted assassination since the elimination of Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike in 2020. Senior Israeli defense officials say that Israel expects an Iranian response to the assassination. According to sources quoted by the New York Times, Israel is preparing for an Iranian response on its northern border and is on high alert for rocket and drone threats from Syria or Lebanon.

The video below shows an explosion following the strike that allegedly killed Mousavi near the Damascus International Airport.

