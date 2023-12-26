IDF: Nine Soldiers Injured in Missile Attack During Rescue Operation at Church Struck by Hezbollah [VIDEOS]





The IDF has reported that nine soldiers sustained injuries, with one in serious condition, during a rescue operation in Shomera, northern Israel. The troops were responding to an earlier attack by Hezbollah on the Greek Orthodox Church of Iqrit, which had left an elderly civilian in his 80s moderately injured.

While the IDF personnel were engaged in evacuating the civilian, Hezbollah launched additional missile attacks, resulting in the injuries of the nine soldiers. The IDF categorized eight of the soldiers as being in good to moderate condition, with one soldier suffering serious injuries.

In retaliation, the IDF targeted a Hezbollah base in Lebanon and a building where the individual responsible for the church attack was believed to have taken refuge. Additionally, the IDF reported that Hezbollah had launched a missile from near a mosque in Yaroun, southern Lebanon, towards the Dovev area in northern Israel.

The IDF condemned Hezbollah’s actions, highlighting their use of Lebanese civilians and religious sites for terrorist activities. The IDF also responded to projectiles fired at the Yiftah and Mount Dov border areas, shelling the identified launch sites with artillery.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)