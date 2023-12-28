Paratrooper Soldier Woke Up From Nightmare & Opened Fire, Injuring Fellow Soldiers





A paratrooper soldier who was on a break from active duty in Gaza at a vacation area in Ashkelon woke up from a nightmare and opened fire at the wall of his room where he was sleeping with his fellow soldiers.

A number of soldiers were lightly injured from shrapnel in the incident, which occurred last week.

The soldier, who is thought to be suffering from PTSD, was transferred for medical treatment. The incident was reported to the military police who launched an investigation. The soldier has not yet been questioned due to his fragile psychological state.

The IDF spokesperson responded: “The commanders are supporting the soldiers along with health professionals and are ensuring that each soldier receives proper treatment.”

“A number of soldiers were lightly injured by shrapnel from the shooting and received medical treatment. For reasons of privacy, we cannot elaborate on the soldier’s condition and we ask to respect his privacy.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)