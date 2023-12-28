WATCH: “This Is Not A Jew Problem”





IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip have been shocked by some of the things they’ve seen in the homes of “innocent” Gazan civilians.

In some areas of the Gaza Strip, weapons and tools of war could be found in almost every home, including in children’s rooms. Schools, including kindergartens, health clinics, and mosques double as rocket launching pads. Soldiers even found suicide belts adapted for children.

Perhaps most disturbing are the photos Gazans found of young children, even babies, holding weapons. What can be more depraved than a society that worships violence and death so much that their deepest aspiration for their children is that they become murderers?

Soldiers have also found photos of women with guns despite the fact that Gazan culture is extremely chauvinistic. Additionally, soldiers fighting in Gaza have encountered women in traditional Muslim clothing accompanied by children who are wearing suicide belts under their clothing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)