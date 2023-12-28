18-Year-Old Israeli Sent To Prison For Refusing To Fight Hamas





An 18-year-old Israeli, Tal Mitnick, has been jailed for refusing to participate in the military operation against Hamas, making him apparently the first conscientious objector to face such a sanction.

Mitnick was tried and sentenced to 30 days in a military prison, a term that is three times the standard 10-day penalty for such refusals. Upon completion of his sentence, Mitnick will be given another opportunity to enlist. If he continues to refuse, he could face an extended period of imprisonment.

“I’m standing here at the Tel Hashomer base and refusing to be drafted, refusing to take part in the war in Gaza,” Mitnick said on Tuesday. “I believe that slaughter does not solve slaughter, violence does not solve violence.”

Mitnick, a resident of Tel Aviv, presented himself at an IDF recruitment center to declare his objection to enlistment, supported by fellow activists from the Mesarvot Network, a collective of conscientious objectors. In Israel, military service is mandatory for all citizens at the age of 18, with men serving for three years and women for two, unless exempt for reasons such as religious study.

“I refuse to believe that more violence will bring security, I refuse to take part in a war of revenge,” Mitnick said. “I grew up in a home where life is sacred, where discussion is valued, and where discourse and understanding always come before taking violent measures. In the world full of corrupt interests in which we live, violence and war are another way to increase support for the government and silence criticism.”

In September, prior to Hamas’ October 7 attack, Mitnick was among a group of teens who drafted a letter announcing their intention not to serve in the IDF. “We, teenagers who are about to draft, say no to dictatorship – both in Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territories – and announce that we will not serve until democracy is guaranteed to all, to everyone who lives under Israeli rule,” the letter read.

