IRONIC: Terrorist-Loving Rashida Tlaib Calls Netanyahu A “Genocidal Maniac”





Rep. Rashida Tlaib attacked her Congressional colleagues who have engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, labeling Netanyahu a “genocidal maniac” in a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“Every member of Congress who sits down with this murderer is supporting a war criminal,” Tlaib wrote. “We will never ever forget.”

Her remarks not only target members of the opposing party but also include Democrats who have met with Netanyahu since the conflict’s escalation.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, is consistently anti-Israel and anti-Semitic, but has intensified her rhetoric against the Jewish State after the Hamas attack which sparked the current war.

“I am so sick and tired of our country funding and supporting a genocide and war on children,” Tlaib added in another Instagram post. “Please don’t stop talking about Palestine.” Accompanying her post was a video allegedly showing a deceased Palestinian infant.

Tlaib shared her warped perspective after a visit by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a moderate Democrat from New Jersey, to Israel, where he met with Netanyahu and other officials, as well as families of individuals held captive by Hamas. Gottheimer emphasized the U.S. commitment to bringing hostages home, eliminating terrorists, and providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians used as human shields by Hamas.

Gottheimer was among 22 House Democrats who joined Republicans in voting to censure Tlaib over her past comments about Israel in November.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)