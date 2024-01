Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out an airstrike overnight Sunday that eliminated Adil Mismah, the Nukhba commander in Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Monday morning.

Mismah led the Nukhba terrorists who raided the Kissufim kibbutz on October 7th and sent forces to other kibbutzim, including Be’eri and Nirim.

During the current war, he led battles against IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)