WATCH: IDF Releases Combat Footage From Camera Worn By Hamas Terrorist





The IDF on Monday released footage captured from the camera of a Hamas gunman, who was killed in recent clashes in the neighborhoods of Daraj and Tuffah in Gaza City.

The IDF reports that the 401st Armored Brigade and Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion have been engaged in combat with Hamas’s Daraj-Tuffah battalion over the past week. In a recent operation, the IDF acted on intelligence about the presence of Hamas gunmen in a building. The troops conducted a raid on this site, resulting in the death of the gunmen.

Troops subsequently recovered a camera used by one of the Hamas terrorists which provides clear evidence of Hamas using civilian sites for military purposes. Specifically, it shows Hamas terrorists launching RPGs at Israeli tanks from within the densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip.

