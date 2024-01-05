Hamas Leader: Israel “Digging Its Own Grave” In Gaza War





Senior Hamas leader Khaled Mashal issued a warning on Friday, declaring that Israel is “digging its own grave” with its ongoing conflict against the terror group in Gaza.

Speaking in the aftermath of the alleged Israeli assassination of Hamas terror chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, Lebanon, Mashal accused Israel of being delusional and expressed his belief that Palestinian “resistance” groups will only grow stronger in response to the war against Hamas.

According to Arabic media reports, Mashal said, “This arrogant, criminal Zionist enemy, despite its failure and disappointment after three months of its barbaric aggression against Gaza… wants to export their crisis abroad. They want to expand the circle of aggression, thinking that this will confuse the calculations of the resistance and the calculations of the region.”

Mashal continued, saying, “The enemy also thinks that the assassination of our leaders will break the will of the resistance and weaken the leadership. It does not know that this is a big illusion,” emphasizing that, historically, “every time a leader fell, a leader rose, and the martyrdom of a leader sets others on the same path, with the same will, with the same determination.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)