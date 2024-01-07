Hacked Airport Signs Warn Hezbollah: “Nasrallah, You Will Bear Responsibility” [VIDEO]





In a bold cyberattack, a group identifying themselves as “G-d’s Soldiers” targeted the Rafic Al Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday. The hacker group, known for its militant Lebanese-Christian stance, commandeered the airport’s display screens to broadcast a politically charged message directly aimed at Hezbollah and its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The message displayed on the screens was unequivocal: “You will not find support if Lebanon enters a war.” This stark warning was followed by a direct admonition to Nasrallah: “Nasrallah, you will bear the responsibility for it and its consequences. You are not fighting for anyone; you destroyed our port, and now they will attack our airport because of the import of weapons. Free the airport from the clutches of the state.”

“G-d’s Soldiers” has recently risen to prominence with various actions attributed to them. This latest incident at Beirut’s main airport represents a significant escalation in the group’s activities, moving from street-level protests to high-profile digital hacking. The message, laden with accusations and warnings, underscores the deepening political and sectarian tensions within Lebanon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)