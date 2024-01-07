Israeli President Herzog Reveals Brochure Of Hamas Summer Camps To Turn Kids Into Terrorists





In a striking revelation on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog discussed a disturbing find by the Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza – documentation detailing plans by Hamas to train children in Gaza as future terrorists.

The document, issued in July 2023 by the Al Qassam Brigade, Hamas’s military wing, explicitly describes summer camps as a means to “advance the resistance culture and the values of Jihad, standing strong, and sacrifice within the children… to contribute to the militarization of society.” The camps involve training in weapon use, simulation exercises, and theoretical courses—all intended to prepare children for roles in the terrorist organization.

During his interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker, President Herzog highlighted the broader implications of this discovery. “This is not only a war between Israel and Hamas; it has to do with the values of the free world,” he said.

Herzog then detailed the contents of the Hamas directive: “It’s a brochure, which is a directive by the commanders of Hamas as to how to manage summer camps for children in order to disseminate the values of jihad. It says clearly to disseminate the values of jihad and the values of resistance, meaning terror, and how to make it a militarized society. And it’s all over the Gaza Strip, meaning they take the kids – whilst we all know what summer camps are and what they’re aimed for, and what a wonderful experience it is to enable youngsters, kids, and adolescents to become citizens of the free world and with liberty, with happiness with joy, with sports – here their entire aim is to make them terrorists.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)