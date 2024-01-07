JUST DENY ISRAEL LINK: Houthi Rebels Propose Declaration For Safe Ship Passage Through Red Sea





The Iran-backed Houthi rebel group has put forward a unique proposal for ships navigating the Bab El-Mandeb strait. The group, which has been involved in recent attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, suggests that vessels declare their lack of affiliation with Israel to avoid potential assaults.

Describing their idea as a “simple and cost-effective solution,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the leader of the group’s supreme revolutionary committee, took to his X account to address international shipping companies and transportation ministries. He advised that every ship approaching the strait should broadcast a specific message: “We have no relation with Israel.”

However, Al-Houthi cautioned that if a ship were to make the declaration but subsequently set course for an Israeli port, it would be marked as “blacklisted.” In such a case, the ship would face seizure on its next attempt to cross the Red Sea.

Over the past three months, the Houthi rebels have carried out more than 100 drone and missile strikes on targets in the Red Sea and Israel, posing a significant threat to a transit route responsible for up to 12 percent of global trade, as reported by Pentagon figures.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)