IDF Forces Raid Tunnel Network and Residence of Senior Gaza Islamic Jihad Member





The IDF says that the Yiftah Reserve Brigade recently conducted a raid, followed by the destruction of a tunnel network and the residence of a high-ranking member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

In the eastern part of Shejaiya, IDF reservists successfully located a tunnel shaft associated with the Islamic Jihad, leading to an extensive underground network. In close proximity, they discovered a rocket launcher.

Moving to the northern section of Shejaiya, the Yiftah Brigade identified multiple tunnel shafts near the residence of Ahmed Samara, whom the IDF alleges is responsible for overseeing Islamic Jihad’s tunnel operations in northern Gaza.

During the search of Samara’s residence, IDF troops recovered various weapons, an instructional booklet linked to Islamic Jihad, a tactical plan for the October 7th incident, and a book concerning Adolf Hitler.

While engaged in the demolition of the tunnels near Samara’s home, IDF operatives encountered gunfire and explosive devices being triggered within the underground passages. The troops observed suspicious activities from within the tunnel before the explosion occurred, prompting them to withdraw and request artillery support.

Subsequently, combat engineers carried out the destruction of the tunnels, weaponry, and approximately 12 buildings situated above the subterranean network, with some of these structures found to be rigged with booby traps, as confirmed by the IDF.

