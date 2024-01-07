Defense Minister Gallant Meets With Former VP Mike Pence





Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, Sunday night, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv. Minister Gallant provided VP Pence with a strategic overview of the challenges faced by the State of Israel in the region, and an operational update of developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

Minister Gallant highlighted the importance of maintaining strong bipartisan support for Israel as it pursues its goals in the war: the release of 136 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza including U.S. citizens and foreign nationals, and the dismantling of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Minister Gallant also discussed the extraordinary cooperation between the respective defense establishments, on every level – including exchanges in operational know-how, intelligence and strategic policy dialogues.

He concluded the meeting by expressing his appreciation to VP Pence for his longstanding friendship and contribution to U.S.-Israel ties throughout his career, and his ongoing commitment to the security of the State of Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)