PSYCH WARFARE: Islamic Jihad Publishes New Hostage Video





The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a group designated as a terrorist organization by many countries, has released a new propaganda video featuring Israeli hostage Elad Katzir. Katzir, 47, was abducted from Nir Oz. His mother, Hanna, was also taken captive but was released in November, while his father, Rami, was murdered on October 7.

In the recently released video, Katzir is shown grieving the loss of his friend Tamir Adar. He also appeals to the Israeli government for greater efforts to secure his release.

This latest video follows a previous propaganda release on December 20, where Katzir appeared alongside another hostage, Gadi Mozes.

