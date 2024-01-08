HY”D: IDF Announces Deaths Of 4 More Soldiers In Gaza Fighting





The IDF says four more soldiers were killed while operating in Gaza, raising the death toll in the IDF’s ground operation to 180.

The slain soldiers were identified as:

• Sergeant Roi Tal, 19, a soldier in the 94th Battalion, Kafir Brigade, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

• Sgt First Class (res.) David Schwartz, 26, a soldier in the 8219th Engineering Battalion, killee in battle in the southern Gaza.

• Sgt First Class (res.) Yakir Hexter, 26, a soldier in the 8219 Engineering Battalion, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

• Sgt First Class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, 27, a soldier in the divisional engineering team of the 36th Division, killed in battle in central Gaza.

