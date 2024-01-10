Palestinian Ambulance Crew Found With Stolen United Hatzalah Equipment Following Failed Terror Attack





In the aftermath of a thwarted terrorist attack near Ateret in the Binyamin region, United Hatzalah, Israel’s volunteer-based EMS organization, reported that its equipment was found in the possession of a Palestinian ambulance crew.

Yesterday, IDF soldiers neutralized a terrorist after an attempted stabbing near the town of Ateret. United Hatzalah volunteers, responding to the incident, were surprised to discover members of a Palestinian ambulance crew wearing United Hatzalah bulletproof vests. Additionally, helmets and other equipment belonging to the organization were found inside the Palestinian ambulance.

United Hatzalah volunteers immediately alerted the police, who opened an investigation into the unauthorized possession of the organization’s equipment to determine how the equipment had ended up in the hands of the Palestinian ambulance team.

United Hatzalah, in a statement, expressed deep concern and disappointment over the incident. The organization is fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation and has called for enhanced security measures to prevent future incidents that could compromise the integrity of emergency medical services in the region.