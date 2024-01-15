TERROR IN ISRAEL: At Least 11 Injured, 1 Critical, In Ra’anana In Multi-Scene Attack





At least 11 people were injured at a multi-scene terror attack in Ra’anana on Monday afternoon.

At least one victim is in critical condition.

The attacks include ramming and stabbing. From an initial investigation, it appears that the attacks took place at four locations.

In one location, a car, apparently stolen by the terrorist, rammed into three people at a bus stop and then fled the scene, injuring more people. Afterward, a report was received that a woman was stabbed.

A large number of security forces are at the scene.

This is a developing story.

