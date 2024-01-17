HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Two Soldiers, Death Toll Rises To 192





The IDF announced that two soldiers were killed and two other soldiers were seriously injured amidst the fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The slain soldiers were identified as:

– Master Sgt. (res.) Zechariah Pesach Haber HY’D, 32, from Yerushalayim, of the 14th Armored Brigade’s 87th Battalion.

– Sgt. Maj. (res.) Yair Katz HY’D, 34, from Holon, of the 14th Armored Brigade’s 87th Battalion.

Their deaths raise the IDF’s ground operation death toll in Gaza to 192 and 526 since October 7th.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)