In Rare Move, IDF Reservists Hold Protest Against Reduction Of Forces In Gaza [VIDEO]

An unusual protest took place on Monday when a group of reserve soldiers who were released after serving three months in Gaza hung signs on their military vehicles in protest of their release.

The signs stated: “We were also released without resolution.”

The reservists were protesting against the IDF’s reduction of forces in the Strip along with the decreased intensity of the war in Gaza. There have been reports that the IDF’s achievements in the northern Gaza Strip have begun to be reversed, with Hamas regaining control over the area, and that the goals of the war are still far from being achieved.

In a video of the protest, posted by the Bereishit headquarters, which recently publicized a sign stating: “Netanyahu is good for the Arabs,” one of the reservists can be heard complaining about the IDF’s reduction of forces in Gaza.

“The decision-makers are the same decision-makers who brought about the October 7th disaster – the army, the Shin Bet – everyone who told us tall tales will continue to do so – while our brothers are being held captive by the Nazi enemy. While our brothers are in captivity – children, babies, women -they’re again trying to blur the real picture. Am Yisrael Chai.”

The IDF issued a statement in response to the protest saying: “In recent hours, a video has been circulated of reservists protesting during active reserve service using military vehicles. The actions seen in the video violate orders and have no place in the IDF, in routine times, or during war. The incident is under investigation.”

