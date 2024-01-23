Hezbollah Damages Vital Air Force Base In Meron

The Hezbollah terror group in Meron launched a number of rocket attacks on northern Israel on Tuesday morning.

In one attack, they launched about 15 rockets and missiles toward a sensitive Air Force air traffic control base in Meron. Although several rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, some struck the base, causing slight damage.

Baruch Hashem, there were no injuries in the incident.

“There were no casualties in the incident and its details are under investigation,” the IDF spokesperson said. “”In light of the excellent skills of the forces along with operational competence and the backup via additional systems, there is no damage to the Air Force’s detection capabilities.”

It was the second time this month that Hezbollah launched rockets at the base. The first attack also caused damage to the base, which is located only five miles [eight kilometers] from the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it was in response to “recent eliminations and repeated attacks on civilians in Lebanon and Syria.”

