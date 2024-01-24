WATCH: Israelis Protest Aid Trucks Entering Gaza: “Don’t Aid The Enemy!”

Dozens of Israelis, including relatives of hostages, IDF reservists who were released from duty in Gaza, and those who have been evacuated from their homes due to the war, held a protest on Wednesday and tried to stop the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“No aiding the enemy!” the protesters said as they gathered at the Kerem Shalom border crossing. “No aid should be transferred until all the hostages are returned.”

Tzufit Liebman, the sister-in-law of Elyakim Liebman who worked as a security guard at the Nova music festival and was abducted by Hamas, expressed her feelings to Ynet about Israel allowing aid into Gaza while Israeli hostages are suffering from harsh conditions in captivity. “I came here to protest the terrible injustice that the hostages receive half a piece of bread a day at best. We don’t even know if our Elyakim is alive,” she said.

“We believe and hope that he is alive, but we have not received any signs of life from him and, on the other hand, the Hamas terrorists and the civilians who cover up the crime and don’t provide any information about the hostages receive convoys of trucks with food, equipment, and medicine. We will continue to come here until our hostages return home.”

