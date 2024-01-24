Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Report: IDF Considering Request to Provide Anti-Tank Missiles to Settlement Security Teams


The IDF is reportedly considering providing anti-tank missiles to civilian security teams in isolated or Palestinian-proximate West Bank settlements as a precautionary measure against potential mass terrorist infiltrations by vehicles.

This move has been suggested by right-wing lawmakers in response to the Simchas Torah massacre.

According to Haaretz, IDF officers have discussed this proposal without objections, and it is now under consideration by top security officials.

