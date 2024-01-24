Report: IDF Considering Request to Provide Anti-Tank Missiles to Settlement Security Teams

The IDF is reportedly considering providing anti-tank missiles to civilian security teams in isolated or Palestinian-proximate West Bank settlements as a precautionary measure against potential mass terrorist infiltrations by vehicles.

This move has been suggested by right-wing lawmakers in response to the Simchas Torah massacre.

According to Haaretz, IDF officers have discussed this proposal without objections, and it is now under consideration by top security officials.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)